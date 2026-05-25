NEP 2020 Aims To End Colonial-Era Rote Learning Designed To Produce 'Babus': NCERT Director

Professor Dinesh Prasad Saklani, Director of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), on Monday said the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 aims to move India away from the colonial-era education system that promoted rote learning and was designed primarily to produce bureaucrats.

Speaking at the NDTV LearnNXT Conclave 2026 on how NEP 2020 would transform India's education system, Saklani said the policy emerged after one of the widest public consultations conducted in the country since the framing of the Constitution.

"The spirit of the NEP was shaped through extensive consultations across the country to understand what kind of education India truly requires. After Independence, the education policy was expected to change, but for decades the colonial system continued, and that hangover is still visible today," he said.

Highlighting the shortcomings of the earlier system, Saklani said rote learning remained one of the biggest legacies of colonial education. "The hallmark of colonial education was rote learning. The system was created to produce bureaucrats. NEP 2020 moves away from that approach," he said.

The NCERT Director said several principles of Mahatma Gandhi's Wardha Scheme of Basic Education introduced in 1937 are reflected in the new policy. According to him, nearly 65 per cent of Gandhi's ideas on basic education can be seen in NEP 2020. "We need to move away from rote learning and create an education system focused on understanding, skills and holistic development," he said.

Saklani said the policy places emphasis on critical thinking, experiential learning, toy-based pedagogy and joyful learning. He added that the new 5+3+3+4 school structure introduced under NEP 2020 marks a major shift in the education system. He said the foundational stage for children aged between three and eight years includes Bal Vatika 1, 2 and 3 before admission to Class 1 at the age of six.

He also spoke about the Vidya Pravesh programme being implemented by NCERT to assess school readiness among children entering Class 1. "Some students come from Bal Vatika while others come from anganwadi centres. Through Vidya Pravesh Karyakram, we assess whether their learning levels and mental development are similar," he said, adding that the programme is being implemented on a large scale.

On concerns surrounding the implementation of the three-language policy for Classes 9 and 10 following the recent announcement by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Saklani said language learning should be viewed as an opportunity rather than a burden. Citing multilingual scholars, he said many people begin learning languages at the age of 10, 12 or even later. "The earlier children learn languages, the greater their learning opportunities and cognitive development," he said.

Referring to the R1, R2 and R3 language structure, Saklani said the third language would begin at a basic level and help children understand different parts of the country in the future. Responding to concerns over infrastructure and shortage of teachers for implementation at the secondary level, he acknowledged that challenges exist but said they can be addressed through community participation.

"Schools and communities will have to work together to make the implementation of NEP completely successful," he said.

Saklani further said students can also use online platforms to learn additional languages and communication skills, including foreign languages such as French and Spanish. He acknowledged that every new initiative faces implementation challenges in the beginning.

Emphasising the importance of mother tongues and local languages, Saklani said developed nations continue to prioritise their own languages.

He cited examples of Japan, China and France, where education and communication continue largely in native languages. "If you want to become global, you cannot do so by leaving the local behind. First, our feet should stand firmly on the ground, then we can triumph in the world," he said.