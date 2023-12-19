XAT 2024 Admit Card Release Date Extended To December 27, Details Here

XAT 2024 Admit Card: Registered candidates can obtain their hall tickets at xatonline.in.

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has revised the release date of the admit card for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024. The institute will now issue the hall ticket on December 27, instead of the initially scheduled date of December 20. Those who have applied for the examination will be able to download their admit cards by visiting the official website using their login credentials. The examination is scheduled for January 7, with the test taking place from 2pm to 5.30pm.

XAT 2024 Admit Card - Steps To Download:

Go to the official website at www.xatonline.in.

Locate and click on the admit card link on the homepage.

Enter login details.

Download the XAT 2024 admit card.

Print a copy for future reference.

This year's XAT registrations saw a significant increase of 40 per cent compared to the previous year, as per a press statement from Xavier School of Management. A total of 135,000 applications were submitted. For additional information, candidates can refer to the official website at www.xatonline.in.

XAT 2024 Expected Pattern:

The exam structure usually comprises two sections:

Part I: (A) Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning (VA & LR), (B) Decision Making (DM), (C) Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation (QA & DI)

Part II: (A) General Knowledge (GK), (B) Analytical Essay Writing (AEW)

The number of questions in the XAT usually varies within the range of 100-105. Each section is expected to include between 22 and 30 questions.

It is important to note that the General Knowledge and Essay sections will not impact the cutoff score, as their evaluation will only be considered during the interview stage. While these sections are integral to the overall process, they will not impact initial test results.

Beyond XLRI, XAT opens doors to esteemed Indian B-schools such as Loyola Institute of Business Management (Chennai), St Joseph's Institute of Management, IMT Ghaziabad, GIM Goa, Sri Balaji University, TAPMI Manipal, XIMB Bhubaneswar, and FORE School of Management (New Delhi).

XLRI has opted to modify the exam timings. The XAT 2024 exam will now be conducted in the afternoon from 2pm to 5.30pm, instead of the previous morning schedule of 9.30am to 12.40pm. The exam period will be 3 hours and 30 minutes.

XAT 2024 Exam Centres

XAT 2024 is scheduled to take place across various cities in the country. The cities include Agra, Ahmedabad, Aurangabad City (Maharashtra), Allahabad, Ambala, Amravati, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Bhatinda, Bhilai Nagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh/Mohali, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi-NCR, Dhanbad, Dibrugarh, Durgapur/Asansol, Ernakulam, Gandhinagar, Goa, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hooghly, Hubballi (Hubli), Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jalandhar, Jaipur, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Kannur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Kottayam, Kurnool, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Mysuru (Mysore), Nagpur, Nashik, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Ranchi, Roorkee, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Siliguri, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Tirupathi, Tiruvallur, Udaipur, Udupi Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Warangal, Tejpur, Jorhat, Rajkot, Shillong, Naharlagun.