XAT 2025 Mock Test To Be Held On September 25



Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) will conduct a mock test for the students who have registered for the aptitude test. The mock test will be held on September 25, 2024. The registration for the exam will conclude on September 22, 2024. The mock test is held for students to assess their preparation and help them plan accordingly before the examination. The test will access student's verbal ability, logical reasoning, decision-making, data interpretation, general awareness, and quantitative aptitude.

The aptitude test is conducted for candidates who want to apply for MBA and PGDM courses.

Key Changes to the XAT 2025

Integration of Analytical Essay Writing (AEW) with GD and PI (GD / PI)Processes:

The Analytical Essay Writing (AEW) component will be administered during the Group Discussion and Personal Interview (GD/PI) stages of the selection process, rather than as part of the XAT 2025.

Revision in General Knowledge Section:

The General Knowledge section will now comprise 20 questions, reduced from 25. This section will include 12 questions on current affairs and 8 questions from static GK, allowing for a balanced evaluation of candidates' awareness of both ongoing events and foundational knowledge.

Adjustment of Examination Timings:

The XAT 2025 examination will be divided into two distinct parts. Part one of the exam is allocated a duration of 170 minutes.

Part two, focused solely on the General Knowledge section, will be a concise 10-minute segment. This structure brings the total examination time to 180 minutes.

These modifications are designed to ensure that XAT remains a robust and efficient tool for assessing the potential of candidates seeking admission to our various management programs.