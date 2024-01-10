XAT 2024 Answer Key, Response Sheet Likely To Be Released Soon, Check Details

XAT 2024: Response sheet contains exam questions and candidates' responses.

The XAT 2024 answer key and response sheet are likely to be released this week, following the trend of last year. The result is expected to be announced on January 31, 2024. The test was conducted by the Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur, on January 7, in a single shift at various exam centres nationwide. Candidates seeking admission into various MBA/PGDM programmes through the XAT 2024 exam can access their answer keys and response sheets on the official website. The response sheet will include both the questions from the exam and the candidates' responses, while the official answer key will comprise questions, candidate responses, and the officially provided answers. They play a crucial role in evaluating exam performance, calculating raw scores, and estimating XAT percentiles.



Candidates will be allowed to download their XAT scorecards from January 31 to March 31.

XAT Answer Key And Response Sheet 2024: Steps To Access

Go to the official site

Select the candidate's login and provide the necessary information

Click on the candidate's response section

Examine the XAT 2024 responses in a new window

Confirm the answers in conjunction with the corresponding questions

Save the XAT answer key 2024 for future use

XAT 2024: For calculating the score using the answer key, candidates

should follow the XAT marking scheme

A correct answer earns 1 mark.

0.25 negative marking for an incorrect answer.

After 8 unattempted answers, - 0.10 marks for each unanswered question.

XAT Answer Key 2024: Steps For Raising Objections

Visit the official website

Select the XAT login button displayed on the screen

Proceed to complete the XAT login by providing the necessary credentials, ID, and password

Click on the "Raise Objection" tab and input the required details as prompted

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.