No Indian Institute In Top 300 In World University Ranking

Indian institutes have slipped down in Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2020. As per the new ranking, the gap between the top educational and research institutes of the country and their global contemporaries has widened.

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and IIT Ropar have been ranked first among the Indian institutes.

The global rank of IISc, country's premiere research institute, has declined to 301-350 from 251-300.

There's no improvement in the ranking of IIT Bombay.

IIT Delhi and IIT Kharagpur have climbed the ladder up and are now in the 401-500 cohort and improvement from the last year's rank where they were in the 501-600 rank band.

IIT Kanpur, which was in the first half of the list last year, has gone down to 601-800 rank band this year. The female to male ratio in IIT Kanpur is 14: 86, one of the lowest among Indian institutes.

A total of 56 Indian institutes are among thousand world-class universities this year, up from 49 last year.

