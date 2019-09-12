IIT Ropar Debuts In World University Ranking; Shares Top Spot With IISc

Times Higher Education World University Ranking 2020 was released on September 11.

IIT Ropar has made an attractive debut in the Times Higher Education World University Ranking 2020 released on September 11. It has bagged the first rank among the 56 Indian institutes that have made it to the list of best universities of the world this year. It is one of the new IITs and was established in 2008.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru, shares the first rank with IIT Ropar this year and continues to be the best Indian institute in this ranking since 2014.

Both the institutes have been ranked among the top 301-350 universities of the world.

IIT Indore which was in the second position among the Indian institutes last year has retained its position. Overall, it is among top 351-400 universities of the world.

IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi and IIT Kharagpur are in the third spot among Indian institutes and are among top 401-500 universities globally.

Jamia Millia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Panjab University, Savitribai Phule Pune University and Thapar University have been ranked among the top 601-800 universities of the world.

Mysore's Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeswara (JSS) Academy of Higher Education & Research which had shared third spot with IIT Bombay and IIT Roorkee last year, has not been ranked this year.

Odisha's KIIT University and Siksha 'O' Anusandhan have also made it to the list and are among the best universities of the world.

Globally, for the fourth year in a row, the University of Oxford leads the rankings in first place, while the University of Cambridge falls to third. The California Institute of Technology rises three places to second, while Stanford, Yale, Harvard and Imperial College London all appear in the top ten.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2020 includes almost 1,400 universities across 92 countries. The ranking is audited by professional services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, and trusted worldwide by students, teachers, governments and industry experts.

