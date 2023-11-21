Study Abroad: Best Universities To Study In The UK



New Delhi:

United Kingdom's University of Oxford has been topping the Times Higher Education (THE) ranking for eight consecutive years. The rankings in 2024 include 1,904 universities across 108 countries and regions. This year's ranking analysed more than 134 million citations across 16.5 million research publications and included survey responses from 68,402 scholars globally. 

The other top ranking universities from the United Kingdom are- 

  1. University of Oxford
  2. University of Cambridge
  3. Imperial College London
  4. UCL
  5. University of Edinburgh
  6. King's College London
  7. London School of Economics and Political Science
  8. University of Manchester
  9. University of Bristol
  10. University of Glasgow
  11. University of Southampton
  12. University of Birmingham
  13. University of Sheffield
  14. University of Warwick
  15. University of Leeds
  16. University of Nottingham
  17. Queen Mary University of London
  18. University of York
  19. Lancaster University
  20. University of Liverpool
  21. Newcastle University
  22. Durham University
  23. University of Exeter
  24. Cardiff University
  25. University of St Andrews

