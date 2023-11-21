Study Abroad: Best Universities To Study In The UK

New Delhi:
United Kingdom's University of Oxford has been topping the Times Higher Education (THE) ranking for eight consecutive years. The rankings in 2024 include 1,904 universities across 108 countries and regions. This year's ranking analysed more than 134 million citations across 16.5 million research publications and included survey responses from 68,402 scholars globally.
The other top ranking universities from the United Kingdom are-
- University of Oxford
- University of Cambridge
- Imperial College London
- UCL
- University of Edinburgh
- King's College London
- London School of Economics and Political Science
- University of Manchester
- University of Bristol
- University of Glasgow
- University of Southampton
- University of Birmingham
- University of Sheffield
- University of Warwick
- University of Leeds
- University of Nottingham
- Queen Mary University of London
- University of York
- Lancaster University
- University of Liverpool
- Newcastle University
- Durham University
- University of Exeter
- Cardiff University
- University of St Andrews