Working Professionals Have A Chance To Enhance Skills By These Special Courses. Read Details

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has asked working professionals who are interested in pursuing courses while continuing their work to register on the official website by October 30, 2023.

In an official notification, the education body mentions, "All working professionals are requested to visit AICTE website for details and interested candidates may directly contact the nearby approved institutions for admissions during current academic year 2023-24 preferably before October 30, 2023. "

The All India Council for Technical Education has given approval to some institutions for offering programme/course(s) at diploma and degree level for working professionals in flexible timings/mode.

The professionals can pursue these courses at their preferred timings and days while continuing their work in order to upskill themselves and enhance their degrees.

The education body has submitted the list of these approved institutions offering such programme/courses at diploma and degree on the AICTE website.

Interested candidates can visit the official website to check the list of these institutions and enroll for the desired courses.