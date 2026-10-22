What Are Allied Healthcare Courses? Who Is Eligible To Apply, Popular Programmes

Allied Healthcare Courses: Besides doctors and nurses, the healthcare system also depends on skilled professionals trained in allied health sciences. Students who have completed Class 12 and want to build a healthcare career without pursuing MBBS, allied health sciences courses offer multiple pathways. These programmes prepare students for technical roles that are in high demand across hospitals and diagnostic centres.

According to an article published by George College, allied health professionals form the backbone of modern healthcare systems. They support diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and patient care in hospitals, diagnostic centres and healthcare institutions.

What Are Allied Healthcare Courses?

Allied healthcare professionals work alongside doctors, nurses, and surgeons rather than replacing them. Their work spans laboratory testing, medical imaging, operation-theatre support, dialysis, emergency care, physiotherapy, optometry, nutrition, and management of health records and hospital information systems.

Some Popular Allied Healthcare Courses

Some of the popular allied health sciences courses include:

Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) Operation Theatre Technology (OTT) Radiology Technology Dialysis Technology Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Technology Medical Record Technology (MRT)

Check Course Details

Interested students can check some important courses and programme details below.

1. BSc in Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT)

Medical Laboratory Technology focuses on the science of diagnosing diseases through laboratory tests. Through this course, students learn how to conduct blood tests, analyse samples, and operate sophisticated diagnostic equipment.

Graduates work as medical laboratory technologists, diagnostic lab supervisors or as research laboratory assistants

2. BSc in Physiotherapy

Physiotherapy is a rapidly growing healthcare profession that focuses on restoring physical movement and improving quality of life. Students learn rehabilitation techniques for patients recovering from injuries, surgeries or neurological conditions.

According to the George Group of Colleges, with increasing awareness about physical health and rehabilitation, physiotherapy courses are becoming one of the best healthcare courses after Class 12. Career roles include physiotherapist, rehabilitation therapist, and sports injury specialist.

3. BSc in Emergency and Trauma Care Technology

Emergency and trauma care specialists are trained to respond to critical medical situations such as accidents, injuries, and life-threatening emergencies. This course prepares students to provide quick medical support in emergency departments and trauma centres.

4. BSc in Cardiac Care Technology

Cardiac care technologists assist cardiologists in diagnosing and treating heart diseases. The course covers ECG interpretation, cardiac monitoring, and patient care. Graduates can work in cardiology departments, intensive care units and heart hospitals.

Who Can Apply?

The courses are available at certificate, diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate levels.

For most undergraduate allied healthcare programmes, applicants must have passed Class 12 from a recognised board, usually with Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB). Some technology-oriented programmes may also accept Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM), depending on the institution and course.