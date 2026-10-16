MBBS Students Admitted From 2019-20 Get Extra Attempt To Clear First-Year Exam

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has allowed eligible MBBS students admitted from the 2019-20 academic year onwards one additional attempt to clear the First Professional MBBS Examination, increasing the maximum number of attempts from four to five.

According to the Commission, the decision was approved at its 18th meeting, held on September 23. The matter was considered in response to representations from students, universities, and other stakeholders seeking an additional attempt due to exceptional circumstances, including disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, health-related issues, and other personal difficulties.

NMC's One-Time Relaxation For MBBS Students

Under the approved decision, eligible students admitted to the MBBS course from the 2019-20 academic year onwards will be permitted one additional attempt beyond the prescribed four attempts to clear the First Professional MBBS Examination.

The additional attempt will also be available to students who have exceeded the prescribed four-year period for completing the first professional MBBS course, provided their admission remains valid and has not been cancelled by the concerned university or college.

However, students who have already availed an additional mercy attempt and exhausted all five attempts under an earlier Commission decision or a court direction will not be eligible for another attempt. The relaxation does not permit a sixth attempt.

10-Year Limit For MBBS Course Completion Remains

The NMC has clarified that the overall duration for completing the MBBS course, including the applicable period of Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI), must not exceed 10 years from the date of admission. The additional attempt will not extend or relax this maximum duration.

The Commission described the decision as a one-time exceptional transitional measure intended to provide relief in eligible pending cases. It clarified that the relaxation does not amount to the retrospective application of amended regulations governing the permissible number of attempts and will not serve as a precedent for subsequent academic batches.

The NMC has advised all concerned universities, medical colleges, and other stakeholders to take note of the decision and process eligible cases accordingly.