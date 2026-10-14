Oxford Alumna Donates Rs 23 Crore To Fund Annual Scholarship For Afghan Women

Shabana Basij-Rasikh, an Afghan educationist and Oxford alumna, has donated $2.5 million (approximately Rs 23.76 crore) to fund an annual scholarship for Afghan women pursuing a master's degree at the University of Oxford.

According to the university's official press release, the scholarship will be open to women of first- or second-generation Afghan descent who meet Oxford's academic admission requirements and receive an offer for an eligible master's course.

The scholarship will cover full course fees, provide a stipend towards living expenses and offer a pre-travel grant to help recipients meet expenses before arriving in Oxford.

Basij-Rasikh is a prominent advocate for girls' education. She co-founded the School of Leadership, Afghanistan (SOLA), at the age of 18. She later studied at Oxford under the Weidenfeld-Hoffmann Scholarships and Leadership Programme and completed a Master of Public Policy in 2019-20.

Speaking about the scholarship, Basij-Rasikh said, "This is all we have ever asked: not to be pitied or patronised, but only to have access to the tools we need to build our own futures, our own successes. At Oxford, an Afghan woman leader's journey will begin. Another Afghan woman will come the following year, and it will continue, year after year, woman after woman."

The university said the new scholarship reflects Oxford's wider commitment to expanding access to graduate education for talented students from under-represented and at-risk backgrounds.

Through initiatives such as its Academic Futures scholarship programme, the university provides financial support to students who have faced barriers to higher education, including refugees and people affected by displacement.

Oxford was also recognised as a University of Sanctuary in 2023, reflecting its commitment to supporting people affected by conflict and persecution, the university added.

According to the university, the Weidenfeld-Hoffmann Trust supports outstanding graduates and professionals, primarily from developing and emerging economies, by providing fully funded graduate study at Oxford alongside a specially designed Leadership Programme. The programme aims to equip scholars with the skills and networks needed to address challenges in their home countries and beyond.