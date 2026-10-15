Gautam Singhania To Attend NDTV World Summit 2026: All About Raymond Chairman

Gautam Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond Group, will attend the NDTV World Summit 2026 on October 22, the first day of the event.

He will speak at 5:30 pm during a session titled "Legacy to Institutional Powerhouse: Building Future-Ready Enterprises".

Who is Gautam Singhania?

Gautam Hari Singhania is an Indian businessman who heads Raymond Limited. He belongs to the Singhania family, which has a long history in Indian business. His grandfather, Lala Kailashpat Singhania, acquired Raymond Woolen Mill in 1944, and his father, Vijaypat Singhania, was the former chairman of Raymond Group.

Singhania studied at St. Mary's School and Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai. He later completed a Bachelor of Commerce degree with honours from HR College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai.

He began his career in 1986 by joining the Raymond Group and in 1990, he became the director. Later, in 1999, he was appointed Managing Director and became Chairman and Managing Director in September 2000, according to the career timeline provided in his profile.

When he took charge, the group had businesses in several sectors, including steel, cement and synthetic fibres. He decided to sell these businesses and focus more on textiles and clothing. Raymond is known for its suit fabrics, cotton shirting and denim garments.

The group developed brands such as Park Avenue, ColorPlus and Parx. Raymond also launched KamaSutra in 1991 and Raymond Premium Apparel. In 2001, Singhania introduced the concept of the corporatisation of designer wear in India.

The company became the world's largest integrated manufacturer of worsted suiting fabric. It also became the first textile company in the world to produce Super 250s fabric in 2015.

One of the major changes associated with Singhania is the restructuring of Raymond's businesses under a plan known as "Raymond 2.0".

During 2024 and 2025, the group separated its different businesses into three companies such as Raymond Lifestyles, Raymond Realty and Raymond Limited.

He founded India's first Supercar Club and built a drift track in the country. He also has a collection of luxury and sports cars and won the Ferrari Challenge Europe series in 2015.

Singhania has received the Maha Udyog Shri award for industrial excellence from the Maharashtra government. He was also honoured with NDTV's India's Centurion Award in 2024.

NDTV World Summit 2026

The NDTV World Summit 2026 will be held in New Delhi on October 22 and 23. This year's theme is "A World Between Orders". The two-day event will bring together world leaders, policymakers, business leaders, economists, technology experts and other prominent voices to discuss the changes shaping the world.



