West Bengal Primary TET Result 2024 To Be Released Soon

WB Primary TET Result 2024: The exam was conducted on December 24, 2023.
WB Primary TET Result 2024: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) is set to announce the results for the state Teacher Eligibility Test (Primary) soon. Candidates who have taken the exam can check and download their results by visiting the official site, wbbpe.org, once they are released. They are required to enter their login credentials to access the results. The exam was conducted on December 24, 2023.
WB Primary TET Result 2024: Steps To Download
- Go to the official website of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE), wbbpe.org
- On the homepage, click on the link that says "Click here Online Application for Teacher Eligibility Test-2023 (TET-2023)."
- Enter your login details
- Check the results and download the result
- Take printout of result for future references
WB Primary TET Result 2024: Educational Qualification
- Candidates must have completed Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known)
- Candidates who have passed Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and a 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) are also eligible
- Candidates who have passed Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and a Diploma in Education (Special Education), a course recognized by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI), can take the exam
The official notification reads: "5% relaxation of marks in Senior Secondary or its equivalent examination (i.e., 45%) will be allowed for the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC-A and OBC-B), Exempted Category (EC), Ex-Servicemen Category, Differently Abled Category (DAC), and for DH (Die-in-harness) category candidates."