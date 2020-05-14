West Bengal Madhyamik Result Expected On This Date

WBSEB Madhyamik Result 2020: West Bengal Madhyamik (Class 10) results will be released @ wbresults.nic.in

Madhyamik result 2020: Asked about when the Madhyamik results can be expected, an official from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBSEB) said a time frame cannot be specified now. The Board has now asked the head examiners to collect answer scripts of Madhyamik or Class 10 board exams from the examiners by this month to facilitate the process of the publication of results, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying on Thursday.

The Board had concluded the West Bengal Madhyamik examinations well before the coronavirus-inflicted lockdown began. An estimated 10.16 lakh candidates appeared for the Madhyamik examinations this year, which began on February 18 and concluded on February 27.

The official said the Madhyamik results will be announced after the paper evaluation process is over.

"The results will be announced after the entire process is over and the government issues advisory about normalisation of the situation," the official said.

The answer scripts are still lying with the examiners after evaluation because of the COVID-19 induced lockdown, reported PTI.

"Every examiner will hand over the evaluated paper to his or her head examiner by this month," the WBSEB official told PTI.

After completing the formalities, head examiners will hand over marks of the examinees to the board, he said.

The West Bengal Madhyamik results will be released on the official results' portal at wbresults.nic.in.

In related development, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has asked its affiliated schools to promote all class 11 students as their annual exams could not be completed due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown.

In a letter dated May 11, Council President Mahua Das said as decided by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee all class 11 students should be declared promoted to the next class.

The Council provides the question papers for the class 11 annual examinations, while the exams are conducted by the schools and papers are checked by internal examiners.

Some of the papers of the class 12 board examinations and class 11 annual examinations, being conducted simultaneously, could not be held on the scheduled dates of March 23, March 25 and March 27 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chief minister on April 16 announced that the West Bengal Board's Higher Secondary (HS or Class 12) examination will be conducted in June.

