WBCHSE class 11 result: West Bengal promotes class 11 students, official notification released

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has said in a notification sent to all the head of the institutions that all the students of Class 11 to be promoted to Class 12 for next academic year. The notification said the announcement has been made as declared by the Chief Minister and as per the instructions of Minister-in-Charge, Education Department, Government of West Bengal.

"All the students of Class XI are to be promoted to Class XII for this current academic year," the notification from the Board said.

"Marks of Class XI of completed examinations are to be sent in the format already delivered as per the norms of the past year within 22nd of June 2020 to Council in any one of the following manner : a. To the regional office via post (Hard-copy) b. E-mail to wbhsexam@gmail.com (Preferable)," the notification added.

The WBCHSE has also asked the institutional heads to conserve the unused blank answer scripts of Class 11 for the Council to collect the same after proper notification.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 16 announced that the West Bengal Board's Higher Secondary (HS or Class 12) examination will be conducted in June.

The chief minister had also said then the Class 11 and college students will be promoted to the next class and semesters respectively. The Class 10 or Madhyamik examination of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or WBBSE has already been concluded and the paper evaluation is in process right now.

The Class 12 state board examinations in West Bengal were postponed till April 15 as a precautionary measure in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In view of the prevailing situation, the WBCHSE has been asked to postpone the examinations which are yet to be held, till April 15, education minister Partha Chatterjee told a press meet in March third week.

Click here for more Education News