WBJEE Counselling 2023 Registration Ends Today, Details Here

WBJEE Counselling 2023: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will close the registration process for WBJEE2023 counselling today, July 25. Candidates can register for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) counselling from the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.

Along with WBJEE counselling registration, the fee payment, choice filling and choice locking process will also close today.

The mock seat allocation based on choices filled in by candidates will be displayed by July 27. Candidates can modify and change their choice by July 28.

The board will announce the WBJEE round 1 seat allotment result on August 1. Selected candidates can make payment for the seat acceptance between August 1 and 5.

Round 2 seat allotment results will be announced on August 8 and candidates can complete the admission process by August 11.

The West Bengal JEE 2023 counselling process includes registration, filling choices, payment of counselling fees, choice locking and seat allotment. Candidates have to upload certain documents to register online for WBJEE counselling which includes a Class 10 admit card, Classes 10 and 12 mark sheets and a domicile certificate for West Bengal domiciled candidates.

Registrations for the mop-up round will begin on August 14.