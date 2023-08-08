WBJEE 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Announced: Check How To Download

Candidates have the option of withdrawing their candidature till August 11, 2023.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has announced the WBJEE 2023 round 2 seat allotment result. Candidates who have registered for the round 2 counseling process can check the seat allotment result by visiting the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The selected candidates will have to accept a seat acceptance fee of Rs 5000 and report to the allotted institutes between August 8 and 11. The fees can be paid through online transactions such as Net banking, Credit Card, Debit Cards, or UPI. It's important to note that the candidates must personally report to the Institute on the scheduled date and bring their documents for verification.

If the student fails to pay the mandatory seat acceptance fee, then the current allotment seat will be canceled.

Candidates also have the option of withdrawing their candidature till August 11, 2023.

WBJEE Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023: Steps To Check Here:

Visit WBJEEB's official site at wbjeeb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on WBJEE 2023 Round 2 seat allotment result link

Enter the login id and password

The round 2 seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Download the WBJEE 2023 allotment result and complete the admission procedure