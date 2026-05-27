WBJEE 2026 Answer Key To Be Out Today; Check Objection Process, Fee Here

WBJEE 2026 Answer Key: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will announce the provisional answer keys for WBJEE 2026 today, May 27, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination held on May 24, 2026, will be able to check the answer keys through the official portal. Candidates who are not satisfied with any answer can raise objections online till May 29, 2026, up to 11:59 PM. The board has also shared important instructions regarding the WBJEE 2026 challenge process and objection fee.

Steps To Challenge WBJEE 2026 Answer Key

Candidates can follow the given below steps to challenge the WBJEE Provisional Answer Key 2026:

Visit the official WBJEEB website at wbjeeb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the WBJEE 2026 Answer Key link.

Log in using your application number and password.

Open the WBJEE 2026 provisional answer key.

Select the questions you want to challenge.

Upload supporting documents or justification, if required.

Pay the objection fee of Rs 500 per question through online payment modes.

Submit the challenge form carefully.

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

WBJEE 2026 Objection Fee And Important Instructions

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 500 per question challenged. The payment can be made through Net Banking, Debit Card, Credit Card, or UPI. Here are the important instructions shared by WBJEEB:

No challenge will be reviewed without successful payment.

All objections will be reviewed by WBJEEB.

The decision taken by the board will be final.

No further appeal or communication regarding challenged answers will be accepted.

Final scores and ranks will be prepared based on the reviewed/final answer keys.

The board has advised candidates to carefully check the symbol printed at the lower right corner of page 7 of the question booklet. Students should match the symbol to identify the correct series of their question booklet before checking the answer keys.