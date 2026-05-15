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WBJEE Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Direct Link, Steps to Download Here

WBJEE Admit Card 2026 has been released at the official website. Candidates can now download hall tickets for the May 24 entrance examination.

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WBJEE Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Direct Link, Steps to Download Here
WBJEE 2026 Admit Card is out on the official website for the exam scheduled for May 24.

WBJEE Admit Card 2026: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the WBJEE 2026 Admit Card on its official website today, May 15. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets by logging in with their application number and password or date of birth. The WBJEE 2026 exam is scheduled for May 24 and will be conducted for admission to B.Tech, B.Arch, and BPharm programmes. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the exam centre. The hall ticket contains important details, including exam venue, reporting time, exam timings, and personal information. 

Direct Link: WBJEE 2026 Admit Card Link

How to Download WBJEE 2026 Admit Card?

Students can check the following steps to download the WBJEE Admit Card 2026:

  • Go to the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee
  • Scroll down in the "Candidate Activity Board" section, click on the admit card link
  • Now, enter your login credentials like application number, password, and security pin
  • Check your information very carefully and download it for examination day

Candidates are advised to check the WBJEE 2026 Admit Card details very carefully. If they any discrepancy in the admit card, they should connect with examination authority immediately.

WBJEE Exam Date 2026

WBJEE 2026 exam is scheduled for May 24, 2026. The entrance test will be held in two shifts for Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 will be conducted for Mathematics, while Paper 2 will include Physics and Chemistry subjects. Candidates appearing for engineering, pharmacy, and architecture admissions must report to the exam centre on time with their admit card and valid ID proof.

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