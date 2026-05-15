WBJEE 2026 Admit Card Today: Check Download Link, And Required Login Details

WBJEE 2026 Admit Card: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is expected to release the WBJEE Admit Card 2026 today, May 15, on the official website. Candidates appearing for the WBJEE 2026 entrance examination will be able to download their hall tickets online using their application form number and password or date of birth. The WBJEE 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 24 for admission to B.Tech, B.Arch, and BPharm courses. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre. The hall ticket will include important details such as exam centre, reporting time, exam schedule, and candidate information.Candidates are advised to download the WBJEE 2026 admit card as soon as the link is activated and verify all details carefully.

Steps to Download WBJEE 2026 Admit Card

Candidates can follow the given below steps to downloa the WBJEE 2026 Admit Card:

Go to the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee

In the latest news section, click on the WBJEE Admit Card 2026 link

Enter login credentials like application number and password

Check details carefully and download it for the exam day

WBJEE Admit Card 2026: Login Credentials

To download the WBJEE Admit Card 2026, candidates need to enter these following details:

Application Number

Password

WBJEE Admit Card 2026: Important Instructions

Check the following instructions for the WBJEE 2026 Exam:

Candidates must use their WBJEE 2026 application number along with password or date of birth to access the admit card online.

The examination centre allotted by WBJEEB will be final and requests for changes will not be accepted.

Candidates are required to carry a printed copy of the WBJEE 2026 admit card to the examination hall for verification.

Along with the hall ticket, candidates must also bring one valid original photo identity proof.

Accepted ID proofs include Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Passport, PAN Card, or School/College ID Card

Candidates should carefully check all details on the WBJEE 2026 admit card and keep the required documents ready before the examination day.