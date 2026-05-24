WBJEE 2026 Today: Important Documents Checklist, Venue Change Details

WBJEE 2026: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board is set to conduct the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) 2026 today. Students must download and carry a printout of the WBJEE admit card to the exam centre. As per the rules of the examination, candidates are advised to reach the examination venue at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the test.

Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, and Pharmacy and Architecture programmes at universities, government colleges, and self-financing Engineering and Technological institutes in the state of West Bengal for the academic session 2026-27, must follow the exam day guidelines to avoid disqualification at any stage.

Exam Centre Venue Changed

The examination centres are assigned based on the candidate's choice zones. The board announced in a press note that due to unavoidable circumstances, the following examination venues for the WBJEE 2026 have been changed.

Roll numbers ranging from 6011804001 to 6011804380 who had earlier been allotted Siliguri Jagadish Chandra Bidyapith as the exam centre, their revised exam venue is Kalipada Ghosh Tarai Mahavidyalaya. Roll numbers ranging from 6015003001 to 6015003500 who had earlier been allotted Burdwan Municipal High School as the exam centre, should now report to the revised venue at Burdwan Raj College.

All other details, including the examination date and time, will remain unchanged. The board has advised students to report to the revised venue at least 1 hour 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Candidates must note that the admit card issued earlier will remain valid for the examination.

Documents To Carry

Carry the following documents for entry into the examination centre.

A printed copy of the admit card.

A coloured photograph that was uploaded during the online application.

Any photo identity card in original such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, Passport, voter card, 10th standard admit card, or School ID card.

Candidates are advised by the board to take their seats at least 15 minutes before the commencement of the test. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre beyond the gate closing time.