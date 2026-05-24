WBJEE 2026 Answer Key Soon: Check Objection Fee And Next Steps

WBJEE 2026 Answer Key: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board is expected to release the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) 2026 provisional answer key soon on its official portal. The WBJEE exam was conducted today, May 24, for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, and Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in the state of West Bengal. Last year, the board published the model answer key on May 9 for the exam conducted on April 27.

According to the official website, the WBJEE model answer keys will be made available, for a brief period, on the board's website. Candidates can log in and view the model answer keys at wbjeeb.nic.in. Registered students will be given an opportunity to challenge the answer key, within the stipulated period.

Students must note that the fee to challenge an answer is Rs. 500 per question plus the bank's service charges, if any. After the objection window closes, the board will review the challenges and publish the final answer key. It is important to note that the WBJEE 2026 results will be based on the declared final answer key PDF.

The response sheet of the candidates will also be made available, for a brief period, on the board's website. Candidates can view the images of their OMR and machine-read responses by logging in with their password. Candidates should download their OMRs within the stipulated period and save it for future use.

The board has stated that it will review the challenges and make the final decision. The board's decision on the challenges will be final, and no further communication will be entertained, it added.

The WBJEE result 2026 will be published as a rank card containing all relevant ranks, total scores, and component scores in paper I (Mathematics) and paper II (Physics and Chemistry). Candidates can view and download their rank card by logging in with their password.