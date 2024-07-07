Advertisement
WBJEE 2024: Counselling Schedule Out, Registration Begins On July 10

WBJEE 2024 Counselling: The process involves several stages, including registration, choice filling for colleges and courses, choice locking, seat allotment, document verification, and more.

Read Time: 2 mins
WBJEE 2024 Counselling: Round one seat allotment results will be declared on July 17.
WBJEE 2024 Counselling: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) has released the counselling schedule for admissions to engineering and architecture colleges in the state. Students who took the examination can access the schedule by visiting the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the registration, fee payment, and choice-filling process will commence on July 10 on the official website. Those who cleared the exam are eligible to apply for the counselling.

WBJEE 2024: Counselling Schedule

  • Registration, fee payment, and choice filling: July 10 to July 16
  • Choice modification and locking deadline: July 16
  • Round one seat allotment results: July 17
  • Seat acceptance fee payment, document verification, and admission: July 19 to July 24
  • Round two seat allotment results: July 26
  • Seat acceptance fee payment, document verification, and admission: July 26 to July 29
  • Mop-up round registration, fee payment, and choice filling: July 30 to August 1
  • Choice modification and locking deadline: August 1
  • Mop-up round seat allotment results: August 3
  • Seat acceptance fee payment, document verification, and admission for fresh allottees: August 3 to August 5

Candidates should contact the respective institute or visit their website to know the specific timings and required details for admission.

The WBJEE counselling process involves several stages, including registration, choice filling for colleges and courses, choice locking, seat allotment, document verification, and more. Seats are allotted based on the seat matrix and the list of participating colleges available on the official website.

The WBJEE 2024 notification also states that the schedule may be changed due to any unavoidable circumstances.

