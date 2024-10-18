Advertisement

WBJEE JELET 2024 Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Released, Check Details

Candidates have to pay the seat acceptance fee, report to allotted institutes for document verification and admission from October 18 to 20.

New Delhi:

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the result for round 2 seat allotment for Joint Entrance Lateral Entry Test (JELET) Counselling 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website of WBJEE board to check their results. Applicants will be required to enter their  login credentials to check the result.

Steps to download JELET round 2 seat allotment result

  • Step 1:  Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, go to the JELET link.
  • Step 3: Click on the JELET Counselling 2024 round 2 seat allotment result link.
  • Step 4: Login and download the result.
  • Step 5: Pay the fee and accept the seat.

Candidates have to pay the seat acceptance fee, report to allotted institutes for document verification and admission from October 18 to 20. They will be required to pay Rs 5,000 as seat acceptance fee.

 The result of the round 1 counselling process was released on October 8, 2024.

WBJEEB conducts the OMR based common entrance test (JELET-2024) and counselling for admission into second year (third semester) of four-year bachelor's degree courses in Engineering/ Technology/ Pharmacy (except Architecture) in universities, Government colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering an Technological institutes in the West Bengal.

