WB NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 1 Choice Filling Underway, Check Details



The choice filling and locking process for the West Bengal NEET UG 2024 has started. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process for admission to MBBS course can visit the official website of the NEET UG to lock their seats by August 29. The seat allotment results for the first round of counselling process will be announced on September 2, 2024. Shortlisted students are required to report to their assigned institutes between September 3 and September 5, 2024, to finalise the admission process.

The Directorate of Medical Education, West Bengal, is conducting the counselling process for NEET UG 2024. Registrations for the counselling process began on August 21 for candidates who cleared the NEET UG 2024.

The counselling is being held in four rounds: round 1, round 2, round 3, and a stray vacancy round. The process includes registration, fee payment, document verification, choice filling and locking, seat allotment, and reporting to the designated institute.

West Bengal NEET UG 2024: Counselling Schedule

Online Registration: August 21 to 23 (until 8 pm)

Fee Payment through Online Mode: August 21 to 23

Candidates' Verification: August 22, 23, and 24 (11 am to 4 pm)

Release of Verified Candidates List and Seat Matrix: August 27

Choice Filling and Locking: August 27 to 29

Seat Allotment Result: September 2

Reporting to Allotted Institute: September 3, 4, and 5 (11 am to 4 pm)

After the completion of the first round, the second round of counselling will commence on September 11. Candidates should regularly check the official website for updates and ensure that all necessary steps are completed within the specified deadlines.

Steps for choice filing and locking