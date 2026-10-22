Want Industry-Ready Skills In Biotechnology? Check IIT Madras' UDYOG Programme

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has launched a training programme for biotechnology students who want to prepare for jobs in the biotechnology and biomanufacturing sectors. The programme, called UDYOG (Upskilling and Development for Young Graduates), will offer online classes, laboratory training and industry exposure.

The first batch will begin on January 18, 2027. The early-bird registration deadline is December 15, 2026.

Pre-final-year and final-year BTech, MTech and MSc students studying biotechnology and related subjects at colleges across India can apply. Interested students can submit an expression of interest through the official programme website.

IIT Madras Launches UDYOG Finishing School

IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti inaugurated the IITM-Biofoundry Finishing School, UDYOG, on the institute's campus. The programme operates through SynBioME, the IIT Madras-TICEL Biofoundry, which focuses on biotechnology research, innovation and biomanufacturing.

Guhan Jayaraman, a professor in IIT Madras' Department of Biotechnology, will coordinate the programme.

Kamakoti highlighted the need for science and engineering education to keep pace with changing industry requirements. He also stressed the importance of stronger links between educational institutions and industry.

Jayaraman said the growing biotechnology and biopharmaceutical sectors need professionals with practical knowledge of industrial processes, analytical techniques, process development and regulatory practices.

He added that UDYOG aims to help students apply their academic knowledge through practical training and exposure to industrial biomanufacturing processes.

Chella Pandian Pitchai, an associate vice-president and global head at Biocon, highlighted how internships and industry mentorship can help students apply classroom learning in professional settings.

UDYOG Programme: Three Stages Of Training

The programme will have three stages, covering online learning, laboratory training and industry exposure.

Stage 1: Online Learning

The first stage will run for three months through IIT Madras' Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE). Students will attend online classes, learn from industry experts and watch demonstration videos to understand industrial practices.

Stage 2: Laboratory Training

Students who successfully complete the online course will be considered for four weeks of practical training at the IIT Madras Biofoundry. They will gain hands-on experience with laboratory processes and biomanufacturing workflows.

Stage 3: Industry Exposure And Internships

After completing the laboratory training, selected students may get opportunities to work with industry partners and attend interviews for long-term internships. This stage will help them understand workplace requirements and gain practical experience.

How To Apply For IIT Madras UDYOG Programme

Eligible students can submit an expression of interest through the official programme website.

Here are the key details:

Programme: UDYOG Finishing School

Eligibility: Pre-final-year and final-year BTech, MTech and MSc students in biotechnology and related disciplines

First batch begins: January 18, 2027

Early-bird registration deadline: December 15, 2026