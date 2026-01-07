Want Free Credit Courses In 2026? BHU Just Opened 121 INI-SWAYAM Options, Apply Before Slots Fill

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) started registration for the Institute of National Importance-Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (INI-SWAYAM) 2026. Candidates can visit the official website swayam.gov.in to register.

According to the official notification, the January 2026 session brought three universities together, which offer various courses. There are a total of 121 courses, including 71 courses for science, engineering, management, medicine, education, humanities, social sciences, law and interdisciplinary studies. The classes will be commenced from January 26 to February 16, 2026.

Two internationally co-developed courses will be included in the INI-SWAYAM catalogue, developed by BHU in collaboration with the SEPT Competence Centre, University of Leipzig, Germany. These focus on digital marketing and branding for start-ups, as well as digital entrepreneurship covering idea validation, product basics, compliance, and go-to-market strategies.

Ashutosh Mohan, national coordinator, INI-SWAYAM, MoE, Gol of the Institute of Management Studies, BHU, said, "This is a big step forward in terms of access, flexibility, and quality. BHU will make sure that the INI-SWAYAM courses are in line with the spirit of NEP 2020 by being interdisciplinary, focused on getting students skilled, and open to all motivated students."