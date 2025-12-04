Australia's Victoria University To Launch Its International Campus In Gurugram

Melbourne, Australia-based Victoria University(VU) is expanding their campus to the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) in Gurugram. The university said, "Victoria University (VU) is thrilled to introduce our world-class education, inclusive environment, and strong industry connections to India."

VU offers an exceptional experience to nearly 50,000 students currently enrolled on campuses in Melbourne and beyond. "We're bringing our innovative, student-centered approach to India, with plans to offer undergraduate, postgraduate and research courses," said the university in an official notification.

The award-winning VU Block Model will play a central role at the new campus, offering a more personalised learning experience through smaller class sizes, said the university.

On Thursday, the VU laid a foundation stone in Gurugram, Haryana, after they were granted permission. Soon it will become the first international campus of India.

"This is a momentous step for Victoria University. We are delighted to bring our award-winning VU Block Model to India, a nation with which we share a profound cultural and academic connection. By partnering with local experts, we'll ensure our graduates are ready to contribute to one of the world's strongest economies." said Professor Adam Shoemaker, VU Vice-Chancellor, in a statement.

What VU offers:

The new VU India campus, launching in 2026 in the Delhi NCR, will offer industry-focused courses in business and information technology for undergraduate, postgraduate and research students.