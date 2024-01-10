Uttarakhand Schools Going 'Bag-Free' To Reduce Load On Students

In a move to reduce the load of books on children, Uttarakhand schools have decided to introduce 10 'bag-free' days in every academic session. The decision will be implemented in all the schools across the state. Students of classes 6-12 will be asked to observe the bag-free day in all upper primary and secondary schools on the last Saturday of each month.

The initiative has been introduced in line with the new National Education Policy, 2020. The bag-free days will be introduced from the upcoming academic session starting April.

As per news agency PTI, on bag-free days, the students will be asked to indulge in various activities in accordance with their interests and aptitude. Some of the activities that the students will undertake during this period will be soil management, machine learning, pottery, woodwork, calligraphy, health education, communication skills, nature conservation, welding, casting, stitching and robotics.

News agency PTI quoted, State Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat as saying, "The decision has been taken for the all-round development of school children so that apart from their studies they can also upgrade their special skills for which they have an inborn talent."

The scheme is already functioning in Uttarakhand's primary schools where such days are observed as 'Pratibha Diwas'. On this day, students take part in activities of their choice.