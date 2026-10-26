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Uttar Pradesh PET 2026: 13 Special Trains Run To Help Candidates Reach Exam Destinations

North Central Railway operated thirteen special trains for candidates appearing in the Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test 2026.

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Uttar Pradesh PET 2026: 13 Special Trains Run To Help Candidates Reach Exam Destinations
Candidates are advised to check admit cards and railway updates for accurate exam location.
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The North Central Railway operated 13 special trains for candidates appearing for the Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test (UP PET) 2026, according to an update shared on its official X account.

The special train services were intended to facilitate travel for candidates appearing for the examination on October 25, 2026.

Competitive examinations often require candidates to travel to different cities or districts to reach their allotted examination centres. Railway arrangements during such examinations can help manage additional passenger demand and make travel more convenient for candidates.

UP PET 2026: What Should Candidates Know?

Candidates appearing for future examinations should check their admit cards carefully for their examination city, centre address and reporting time. Those travelling by train should also check official railway updates for train timings, routes and service changes before starting their journey.

The North Central Railway's post confirms the operation of 13 special trains. Details about individual routes, train numbers and passenger numbers should be included only if supported by an official source.

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