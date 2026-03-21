UPSSSC Recruitment 2026: Notification Out For 929 Assistant Statistical Officer, ARO Posts

UPSSSC ASO ARO Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of 929 posts of Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) and Assistant Research Officer (ARO) (Statistics). Interested candidates can apply for these posts starting April 21, 2026, on the official website of the commission - upsssc.gov.in.

Of the total vacancies, 916 are for ASO posts, while the remaining 13 are for ARO.

The last date to pay the application fee and submit the form is May 11, 2026. Candidates will be able to make minor corrections to their applications until May 18, 2026, and can also adjust the fee during this period.

Candidates applying for the posts must be between 21 and 40 years of age.

UPSSSC ASO Examination Pattern

Mode of Exam: Objective Type (Multiple Choice Questions)

Total Questions: 100

Total Marks: 100

Duration: 2 Hours (120 minutes)

Marking Scheme: 1 mark for each correct answer

Negative Marking: 0.25 (1/4th mark) will be deducted for each incorrect answer

There will be one paper in the written examination containing questions from three subjects - Statistics & Mathematics (65 marks), Computer & Information Technology (15 marks), and General Knowledge of Uttar Pradesh (20 marks).

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their normalized scores in the Preliminary Qualification Examination-2025. Those securing normalized scores (up to two decimal places) up to the final category-wise cutoff will be shortlisted for the written examination, with up to 15 times the number of vacancies being called.

How To Apply

Visit the official website - upsssc.gov.in. On the homepage, click on "ASO ARO Recruitment" under the "Live Advertisements" section. Register using your mobile number, log in, and fill out the application form. Submit the required details to complete the registration process.