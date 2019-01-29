UPSEE 2019 Online Application Form Registration Begins @ Upsee.nic.in; Details Here

Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University has opened the online registration window of UPSEE 2019.

Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh or as it was formerly known as UPTU, Lucknow has opened the online registration window of the UPSEE 2019 entrance exam. The Government of Uttar Pradesh, Technical Education Department, has consented Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow to supervise and control the state entrance examination, which is, Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination or UPSEE. The UPSEE online registration windows for both undergraduate and post graduate courses are open now on the official website, upsee.nic.in.

UPSEE 2019: Steps to apply online



Follow these steps to apply for the UPSEE 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSEE 2019, upsee.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the application form link (Online Application Form for - B. Tech, B. Arch, B. Des, B.Pharm, BHMCT, BFAD, BFA, B. Voc, MBA Integrated, MCA Integrated, M Tech Dual Degree or Online Application Form for PG Courses - MCA,MBA,MCA Lateral Entry)

Step 3: On next page, apply for online registration

Step 4: Fill online application form

Step 5: Upload scanned photo and signature

Step 6: Pay examination fee

Step 7: Download confirmation page

UPSEE 2019: Important Dates

Last date of UPSEE online registration: March 15, 2019 (17:00 HRS)

Online partial correction of filled and submitted form: March 15, 2019 to April 03, 2019 (17:00 HRS)

Download of UPSEE 2019 admit card: April 15, 2019 till date of Examination

UPSEE 2019 exam date: April 21, 2019

Declaration of result: Last Week of May 2019

Counselling: June - July 2019

Spot counselling: Last Week July 2019

