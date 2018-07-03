UPSEE 2018: Allotment Result Announced; Students Get Time Till July 5 To Accept Allotted Seats

UPSEE 2018 Allotment Result Announced; Accept Allotted Seats Till July 5

UPSEE 2018 first allotment result has been released on the official website. Candidates who had registered for the counselling process can check their allotment status by logging into the official website. The opening and closing ranks for each college and course is also available on the website. Students can check the opening and closing ranks to get an idea of the allotment status for the forthcoming rounds of counselling.

UPSEE 2018 Allotment Result: How to check?

Step one: Go to official UPSEE 2018 website: www.upsee.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the link for allotment result.

Step three: Enter the required details correctly.

Step four: Submit and view your allotment status.

Now, that the seat allotment result is out, the process of seat confirmation has begun. Students will get time till July 5, 2018 to confirm their seats.

After checking the allotment status, candidate would need to pay seat acceptance fee. The seat acceptance fee for general/BC candidates is Rs. 20000 and for SC/ST candidates is Rs. 12000. After payment of seat acceptance fee, candidate will be able to download allotment letter.

From July 6, 2018, the process for second round of counselling will begin.

