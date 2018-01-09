UPSC To Release NDA And NA Exam 2018 Notification On 15 January UPSC NDA & NA Exam (I) will be held on 22 April 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT UPSC To Release NDA And NA Exam 2018 Notification On 15 January New Delhi: 'The notification for NDA & NA Exam (I) 2018 scheduled to be released on 10 January 2018 has rescheduled to 15 January 2018,' reads the latest update from the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). UPSC was supposed to release the official notification for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2018 on 10 January 2018; however aspirants shall have to wait till next week for the notification to be available. Official notification for NDA & NA (I) 2018 will be available online at upsc.gov.in.



UPSC NDA & NA Exam (I) will be held on 22 April 2018. The exam will be held for admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of NDA for 141st Course and for the 103rd Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January, 2019.



Final result for UPSC NDA & NA (I) 2017 was released in November. 371 candidates had qualified the exam. Few days before the declaration of NDA result, Uttarakhand government was in news for deciding to set up two centres to train youths to make them prepare for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) and National Defence Academy (NDA) exams. The government will set up one centre in Kumaon and another one in Garhwal regions to train youths aspiring to join the armed forces.



Uttarakhand boy Shivansh Joshi had topped the UPSC NDA/ NA (I) Exam 2017. He has scored 1026 out of 1800 marks in the exam.



Click here for more



'The notification for NDA & NA Exam (I) 2018 scheduled to be released on 10 January 2018 has rescheduled to 15 January 2018,' reads the latest update from the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). UPSC was supposed to release the official notification for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2018 on 10 January 2018; however aspirants shall have to wait till next week for the notification to be available. Official notification for NDA & NA (I) 2018 will be available online at upsc.gov.in.UPSC NDA & NA Exam (I) will be held on 22 April 2018. The exam will be held for admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of NDA for 141st Course and for the 103rd Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January, 2019.Final result for UPSC NDA & NA (I) 2017 was released in November. 371 candidates had qualified the exam. Few days before the declaration of NDA result, Uttarakhand government was in news for deciding to set up two centres to train youths to make them prepare for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) and National Defence Academy (NDA) exams. The government will set up one centre in Kumaon and another one in Garhwal regions to train youths aspiring to join the armed forces. Uttarakhand boy Shivansh Joshi had topped the UPSC NDA/ NA (I) Exam 2017. He has scored 1026 out of 1800 marks in the exam.Click here for more Education News