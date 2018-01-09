UPSC To Release NDA And NA Exam 2018 Notification On 15 January

UPSC NDA & NA Exam (I) will be held on 22 April 2018. The exam will be held for admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of NDA for 141st Course and for the 103rd Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January, 2019.
Final result for UPSC NDA & NA (I) 2017 was released in November. 371 candidates had qualified the exam. Few days before the declaration of NDA result, Uttarakhand government was in news for deciding to set up two centres to train youths to make them prepare for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) and National Defence Academy (NDA) exams. The government will set up one centre in Kumaon and another one in Garhwal regions to train youths aspiring to join the armed forces.
Comments
Click here for more Education News