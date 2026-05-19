UPSC To Release Civil Services Exam Provisional Answer Keys Soon After Test Following Aspirants' Demand

UPSC CSE Answer Keys 2026: The Union Public Service Commission will now publish provisional answer keys for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026 and upcoming exams shortly after the examination is conducted, marking a major change in its evaluation process. Earlier, the Commission used to release answer keys only after the completion of entire examination process.

Following the release of the provisional answer keys, candidates will be allowed to raise objections till 6 pm on May 31 through the official website UPSC Online Portal.

According to the Commission, the new system has been introduced to improve transparency, maintain high examination standards, and help candidates assess their performance at an earlier stage. It will also give aspirants enough time to submit representations, if required.

Calling it "a new beginning", UPSC Chairman Dr. Ajay Kumar said, "For the first time, the Union Public Service Commission will release the Provisional Answer Key for the Civil Services Examination. This initiative reflects the Commission's continuous effort to ensure greater transparency, responsiveness, and timely communication with candidates."

He further said that the policy would make the examination process more participative while preserving its integrity, fairness, and merit-based structure.

How To Raise Objections

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in

Click on the "Login" option

Open the "Online Question Paper Representation Portal (QPRep)"

Submit objections with a brief explanation and supporting documents from three authentic sources

The objections will be reviewed by subject experts with domain knowledge in the concerned subjects. The expert panels will evaluate each representation, verify the supporting documents, and decide on the correctness of the answers before the final answer key is published.