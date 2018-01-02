UPSC Recruitment 2017: Result For CDS (II) Written Exam 2017 Released; Check At Upsc.gov.in Union Pubic Service Commission ahs released the result for the written examination conducted for Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (II), 2017.

Union Pubic Service Commission has released the result for the written examination conducted for Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (II), 2017. The exam was conducted in November 2017 and on the basis of performance of candidates in the written exam, 8692 candidates have been selected for interview by the Service Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence. The CDS exam is conducted twice a year. Candidates selected through CDS (i) and CDS (II) examination 2017 will join courses which will commence in July 2018 and October 2018.



Candidates selected after the interview will be admitted to the following courses: Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 145th Course commencing in July, 2018

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Course commencing in July, 2018

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course (204 F(P)) commencing in August, 2018

Officers Training Academy, Chennai 108th SSC Course (NT)(for Men) commencing in October, 2018

Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 22nd SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course commencing in October, 2018

How to check CDS Exam (II), 2017 Result?



Step one: Go to official UPSC website: www.upsc.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the link 'Written Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2017' in What's new section.

Step three: In the new window, click on the result pdf.

Step four: A pdf will open, scroll down and check for your roll number.



All the candidates who have successfully qualified in the written exam will have to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website (joinindianarmy.nic.in) within two weeks of announcement of written result, that is by January 14, 2018.



The candidates who complete registration on the official website would then be allotted Selection Centres and dates, for SSB interview which will be communicated on the registered e-mail ID. Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the website will not be required to do so.









