UPSC NDA, NA (II) 2018 Notification Released Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Exam (II) 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT UPSC NDA, NA (II) 2018 Notification: Check At upsc.gov.in New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (



NDA & NA (II) 2018 will be held at Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Bareilly, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Dharwad, Dispur, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Jorhat, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji (Goa), Patna, Port Blair, Raipur, Ranchi, Sambalpur, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati, Udaipur and Vishakhapatnam.



Travelling Allowance

'For those appearing for SSB interview for the first time for a particular type of Commission i.e. Permanent or Short Service, shall be entitled for AC III Tier to and fro railway fare or bus fare including reservation cum sleeper charges within the Indian limits. Candidates who apply again for the same type of Commission will not be entitled to travelling allowance on any subsequent occasion,' reads the official notification.



Application Fee

Candidates shall have to pay Rs 100 as application fee. Candidates belonging to SC, ST category need not pay the fee. Sons of JCOs/ NCOs/ ORs are also exempted from paying the application fee.



Click here for more



Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has released the official notification for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Exam (II) 2018. Online registration for admission to the courses will be open till July 2, 2018. Candidates with 10+2 qualification are eligible to apply. Candidates who are appearing in the 12th Class under the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination can also apply for this examination. A total of 383 seats are open for intake; 339 for National Defence Academy and 44 for Naval Academy (10+2 cadet entry scheme). Interested candidates can apply at upsc.gov.in.NDA & NA (II) 2018 will be held at Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Bareilly, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Dharwad, Dispur, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Jorhat, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji (Goa), Patna, Port Blair, Raipur, Ranchi, Sambalpur, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati, Udaipur and Vishakhapatnam.'For those appearing for SSB interview for the first time for a particular type of Commission i.e. Permanent or Short Service, shall be entitled for AC III Tier to and fro railway fare or bus fare including reservation cum sleeper charges within the Indian limits. Candidates who apply again for the same type of Commission will not be entitled to travelling allowance on any subsequent occasion,' reads the official notification.Candidates shall have to pay Rs 100 as application fee. Candidates belonging to SC, ST category need not pay the fee. Sons of JCOs/ NCOs/ ORs are also exempted from paying the application fee.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter