NDA 2 Application Form 2026 Releasing Tomorrow, Check Steps to Apply, Required Documents Here

The Union Public Service Commission will release the UPSC NDA 2 Application Form 2026 tomorrow, May 20, 2026, on its official portal. Candidates who wish to appear for the National Defence Academy examination must complete the online registration process before the last date, June 9, 2026. Candidates should remember that only online applications will be accepted. No offline form submission facility will be available.

Students are advised to complete the form carefully and avoid waiting until the last date to prevent technical issues.

Documents Required for NDA 2 Application Form 2026

The following documents are required while filling out the UPSC NDA 2 Application Form 2026:

Scanned passport-size photograph

Scanned signature

Debit Card/Credit Card details for fee payment

Candidates must ensure that scanned images are clear and uploaded in the prescribed format mentioned on the official website.

How to Apply for UPSC NDA 2 2026?

Candidates applying for the NDA 2 exam must first complete the Universal Registration Number (URN) process. The registration process includes account creation, universal registration, and filling out the Common Application Form.

After successful URN registration, applicants can proceed with the NDA 2 Application Form 2026. The following are the steps to fill UPSC NDA 2 Application Form 2026:

Visit the official UPSC online portal at upsconline.nic.in

Scroll to the "Account Creation" section on the homepage

Enter email ID, mobile number, and personal details to register

Verify the registered email ID and mobile number

Create a password and complete account setup

Log in using email ID, mobile number with OTP, or URN and password

Fill in the application form carefully

Upload photograph and signature

Pay the application fee through online payment methods

Choose the preferred exam centre and submit the form

The application fee can be paid through Debit Card, Credit Card, UPI, or Net Banking. Candidates will also be asked to select their preferred exam centre while filling out the form.