Civil Services Exam 2024: IPS Vacancies Cut To 147, Cadre Allocation Details Out

UPSC CSE 2024: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the cadre-wise and category-wise distribution of vacancies for the Indian Police Service (IPS) through the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024. The sharp reduction in the number of IPS posts has become the biggest point of discussion. This year, only 147 IPS vacancies have been announced, compared to 200 vacancies in the previous allocation cycle. The decline of 53 posts is expected to make the competition tougher for candidates aspiring to join civil services.

IPS Vacancies Reduced Significantly

The latest vacancy distribution shows that a total of 147 IPS posts will be filled across 25 cadres. Out of these, 74 vacancies have been allocated for the Unreserved (UR) category, 41 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 22 for Scheduled Castes (SC), and 10 for Scheduled Tribes (ST). The reduction in vacancies is likely to have a direct impact on service allocation.

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IPS Cadre Allocation 2024: State-Wise Vacancy Distribution

Among all cadres, West Bengal has received the highest number of vacancies with 15 posts. Andhra Pradesh follows closely with 14 vacancies, while Uttar Pradesh has been allotted 12 positions.

Assam-Meghalaya and Madhya Pradesh have each been allocated 11 vacancies. Maharashtra has received 10 vacancies in the current cycle.

However, not all cadres have vacancies this year. Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh have been allotted zero vacancies. This means no IPS officers will be allocated to these cadres through the current recruitment cycle.

The vacancy notification comes amid concerns over delays in service and cadre allocation processes witnessed earlier this year. Although the current list does not represent final cadre allotments, it provides candidates with a clearer picture of the opportunities available.

With only 147 IPS vacancies available through Civil Services Examination 2024, aspirants may need stronger ranks than previous years to secure their preferred cadre.