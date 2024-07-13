UPSC Combined Medical Services Exam 2024 To Be Held On July 14, Check Guidelines

UPSC CMS Exam 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMSE) on July 14 to fill a total of 827 posts. The exam will be held in 2 shifts: The first shift will be from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, and the second shift will be from 2 pm to 4 pm.

UPSC CMS 2024: Age Limit

Candidates must not exceed 32 years of age as of August 1, 2024, meaning they must have been born no earlier than August 2, 1992.

UPSC CMS 2024: Selection Process

The selection process comprises a written test (Objective MCQs) and a Personality Test (Interview).

UPSC CMS 2024: Exam Structure

The examination will be conducted according to the following scheme:

Part I: Written Examination (500 marks)

Two papers, each carrying 250 marks, lasting two hours each.

Part II: Personality Test (100 Marks)

A personality test worth 100 marks for candidates who qualify for the written examination.

UPSC CMS 2024: Written Examination

The structure and syllabus of the two papers, along with the weightage of different components, are outlined as follows:

Paper I

Marks: 250

Subjects: General Medicine and Paediatrics

Total Questions: 120 (96 from General Medicine, 24 from Paediatrics)

Syllabus: Covers topics such as Cardiology, Respiratory Diseases, Gastrointestinal Issues, and Neurology in General Medicine, and Common Childhood Emergencies, Basic Newborn Care, and Immunization in Paediatrics.

Paper II

Marks: 250

Subjects: Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics, Preventive & Social Medicine

Total Questions: 120 (40 questions from each part)

Syllabus: Includes topics such as General Surgery, Urological Surgery, Neuro Surgery, and Otorhinolaryngology in Surgery; Obstetrics, Gynaecology, and Family Planning in Gynaecology & Obstetrics; and various aspects of Preventive, Social, and Community Medicine.

Both papers will consist entirely of objective (Multiple Choice Questions) type questions and will be conducted only in English.

UPSC CMS 2024: Educational Qualification

Applicants must have passed their final MBBS Examination to qualify for the CMS 2024 Exam. Those who have not completed their mandatory rotating internship are also eligible, but their admission will be provisional until the internship is completed.

UPSC CMS 2024: Guidelines