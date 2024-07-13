UPSC Combined Medical Services Exam 2024 To Be Held On July 14, Check Guidelines

UPSC CMS 2024: Age Limit
Candidates must not exceed 32 years of age as of August 1, 2024, meaning they must have been born no earlier than August 2, 1992.
UPSC CMS 2024: Selection Process
The selection process comprises a written test (Objective MCQs) and a Personality Test (Interview).
UPSC CMS 2024: Exam Structure
The examination will be conducted according to the following scheme:
Part I: Written Examination (500 marks)
Two papers, each carrying 250 marks, lasting two hours each.
Part II: Personality Test (100 Marks)
A personality test worth 100 marks for candidates who qualify for the written examination.
UPSC CMS 2024: Written Examination
The structure and syllabus of the two papers, along with the weightage of different components, are outlined as follows:
Paper I
Marks: 250
Subjects: General Medicine and Paediatrics
Total Questions: 120 (96 from General Medicine, 24 from Paediatrics)
Syllabus: Covers topics such as Cardiology, Respiratory Diseases, Gastrointestinal Issues, and Neurology in General Medicine, and Common Childhood Emergencies, Basic Newborn Care, and Immunization in Paediatrics.
Paper II
Marks: 250
Subjects: Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics, Preventive & Social Medicine
Total Questions: 120 (40 questions from each part)
Syllabus: Includes topics such as General Surgery, Urological Surgery, Neuro Surgery, and Otorhinolaryngology in Surgery; Obstetrics, Gynaecology, and Family Planning in Gynaecology & Obstetrics; and various aspects of Preventive, Social, and Community Medicine.
Both papers will consist entirely of objective (Multiple Choice Questions) type questions and will be conducted only in English.
UPSC CMS 2024: Educational Qualification
Applicants must have passed their final MBBS Examination to qualify for the CMS 2024 Exam. Those who have not completed their mandatory rotating internship are also eligible, but their admission will be provisional until the internship is completed.
UPSC CMS 2024: Guidelines
- Candidates must produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the examination venue
- Candidates whose photograph on the e-Admit Card is not clear or is without their name and date
- must bring a photo identity card along with two passport-sized photographs
- Candidates must enter the exam hall at least 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the examination, i.e., 9 am for the Forenoon Session and 1 pm for the Afternoon Session
- It is advised to bring a black ballpoint pen to fill out the OMR answer sheets and attendance list