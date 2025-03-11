UPSC CMS 2025 Registration Deadline Closes Today

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the registration window for the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMS) 2025 by 6 pm today. Candidates who wish to register for the exam can visit the official website of the UPSC for detailed information.

The UPSC CMS exam will be held on July 20, 2025.



How to apply

Candidates are required to apply online by using the website https://upsconline.gov.in. It is essential for the applicant to register himself/herself first at One Time Registration (OTR) platform, available on the Commission's website, and then proceed for filling up the online application for the exam.



OTR Profile (Registration) has to be registered only once in life time. This can be done anytime throughout the year. If the candidate is already registered, he/she can proceed straightway for filling up the online application for the examination.



Modification in OTR profile

In case, the candidate wants to make any change in his/her OTR profile, it would be allowed only once in the lifetime after the registration at OTR platform. The option to change in OTR profile data will be available till expiry of 7 days from the next day after the closure of application window of his/her first final application for any examination of the commission.

The following entries in the OTR profile are editable until the final submission of application:

(a) Have you ever changed name?

(b) Gender

(c) Minority Status;

(d) Class 10th Board Examination Roll No

(II) The candidates are not allowed to make any change(s) in the columns relating to the following entries in the OTR profile:

(a) Name (as per Class X)

(b) Date of Birth

(c) Father's Name

(d) Mother's Name

(e) Mobile Number*

(f) Email ID@

The eligible candidates will be issued an e-Admit Card on the last working day of the preceding week of the date of examination.