UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam Scheduled For May 25, Check Guidelines

UPSC CSE Prelims 2025: The UPSC CSE preliminary examinations will be conducted on May 25,2025.
Quick Read
Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed.
The UPSC CSE preliminary examinations will be conducted in two shifts on May 25
Candidates must ensure to reach exam centre 30 minutes before the actual time.
Candidates must make sure to carry their admit card with them.
UPSC CSE Prelims 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination on May 25, 2025. The UPSC CSE preliminary examinations will be conducted in two shifts; first shift will take place from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM and the next shift, from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.
Candidates must ensure to reach the examination centre 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam otherwise they will not be allowed to give the exam.
UPSC CSE Prelims 2025: Important Documents To Carry
- UPSC Admit Card: Candidates must make sure to bring their admit card to the exam centre as they will not be allowed entry without it.
- Candidate Valid ID proof: Candidates must bring their valid ID proof to the exam centre and the information details on the ID should match the details of the admit card.
- Passport size photo: If the photo on the admit card is unclear, candidates should bring a new passport size photo to the exam centre.
- Black ballpoint pen: It is advised by the UPSC to bring a black ballpoint pen to fill their OMR sheet. To fill your examination sheet, a blue ballpoint pen should be used.
UPSC CSE Prelims 2025: Prohibited Items Inside Exam Centre
- Expensive items are not allowed.
- Any kind of bag or handbags not allowed.
- Mobile phones are strictly restricted inside the exam centre.
- Digital devices like smart watches are not allowed.
- Any kind of printed material like notes, books not allowed.
In case of any discrepancy on the admit card, candidates are advised to inform the authority immediately. Candidates can email their issue at uscsp-upsc@nic.in.