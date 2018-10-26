CDS (II) Exam On November 18, Admit Card Released Online

UPSC CDS (II) Admit Card Out: Know How To Check

Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2018 will be held on November 18. Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the exam. Candidates can download the e-admit card for CDS (II) from the official website of UPSC. Direct Link to Download UPSC CDS (II) Admit Card. The exam will be conducted at 41 centres nationwide. Candidates should carry three photographs along with ID card and printout of e-admit card to the exam venue. The photographs must be carried if the photo is not printed on the admit card.

CDS (II) 2018 admit card was expected on October 28.

'Candidates should check their e-Admit Card carefully and bring discrepancies, if any, to the notice of UPSC immediately. If any applicant is not able to download his/her e-Admit Card, he/she may contact UPSC Facilitation Counter on Telephone Nos. 011-23385271, 011-23381125 and 011-23098543 between (10.00 AM to 5.00 PM) on working day during working hours. The candidate may also send Fax message on Fax No. 011-23387310,' reads the official update released by the Commission.

CDS (I) 2019 Notification

UPSC is expected to release the CDS (I) 2019 notice on October 31. The exam will be held on February 3, 2019. Online registration will be done at the recruitment/ exam portal of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in. CDS is conducted for granting admission to selected candidates at Indian Military Academy- Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy- Ezhimala, Air Force Academy-Hyderabad and Officers' Training Academy-Chennai.

Click here for more Education News