CDS (I) 2019 Notification On October 31

UPSC CDS (I) 2019 Notification Date: To Be Available At Upsc.gov.in

Notification for Combined Defence Services Exam (CDS-1) 2019 is likely to be released on October 31. Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will officially announce the exam date and will begin the registration process, then. The exam will be held on February 3, 2019, a day ahead of than it was held last year. Online registration will be done at the recruitment/ exam portal of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in. CDS is conducted for granting admission to selected candidates at Indian Military Academy- Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy- Ezhimala, Air Force Academy-Hyderabad and Officers' Training Academy-Chennai.

CDS (II) 2018 will be held on November 18. Admit cards for the same will be released by UPSC on October 28. Candidates should note that on exam day, 'mobiles phones, pagers/ blue tooth or any other communication devices are not allowed inside the premises where the examination is being conducted. Any infringement of these instructions shall entail disciplinary action including ban from future examinations.'

On May 16, UPSC announced the CDS (II) 2017 result in which the Commission recommended 192 candidates for appointment.

For Engineering Services exam 2019, online registration will be over by October 22, 2018. The exam will be held on January 6, 2019.

