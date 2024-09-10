UPSC Announces Interview Schedule For Combined Medical Services, Check Details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the interview schedule for the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination 2024. Candidates who have qualified the Mains exam for the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination can visit the official website of the UPSC to check the interview schedule. The interview for the final selection of candidates will begin from September 23 and conclude on October 23. The interview has been scheduled in two shifts. The first session will begin from 9 am whereas the second shift will start on 1 pm.

UPSC had earlier announced the results for the written exams conducted on July 14. Candidates who qualified the written exam would be appearing for interview/personality test.



Candidates will also be required to present original documents to support their claims of details mentioned in the forms.



According to the official notice, the candidature of these candidates is provisional, subject to their fulfilling all the eligibility criteria as specified in the examination notice and rules. Candidates must present original documents to support their claims regarding age, age relaxation, date of birth, educational qualifications, community reservation, benchmark disability (if applicable), etc., during the interview/personality test.



UPSC will issue printed/hard copies of the mark sheets upon specific requests, accompanied by a self-addressed stamped envelope, within thirty days of the marks being posted on the Commission's website. Requests beyond this period will not be considered.



The UPSC has a Facilitation Counter at its campus, where candidates can obtain information or clarification about their examination/results on working days between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. in person or by calling (011)-23385271/23381125/23098543.



