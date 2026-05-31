UPSC 2026 Answer Key Objection Window Closing Today: Check Details Here

UPSC 2026 Answer Key: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), for the first time, has released the provisional answer key for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026. Candidates who appeared for the UPSC Prelims 2026, can submit their representations till May 31, up to 6 pm, through a dedicated online portal, "Online Question Paper Representation Portal (QPRep)", available at upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC provisional answer key was released on May 27, 2026. Registered candidates must submit representations by indicating the correct answer key as per their understanding, along with a brief explanation and supporting documents from three authentic sources.

According to the official information, "all representations received from candidates will be placed before teams of subject experts for a comprehensive and meticulous review". "These experts, possessing domain knowledge and subject expertise, will carefully examine each representation, assess the supporting documents, and record their considered views regarding the correctness of the answer key for the concerned questions," the official announcement stated.

Applicants must note that the final answer key, however, will be released only after the declaration of the final result, in accordance with the commission's existing practice.

The Press Information Bureau has stated that the questions are based on authentic and credible sources, their references and answers, can be traced to standard textbooks, journals, government websites, government press releases, and reputed newspapers.

Also check: "Questions Based On Standard Books, Government Websites," Says UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar

This year, nearly 5.49 lakh candidates appeared in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination for the vacancies of 933 posts in Civil Services and 80 posts in Indian Forest Service (IFoS).