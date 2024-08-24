UPSC 2025 Exam Dates Revised, Complete List Here

UPSC Revised Annual Calendar 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the revised schedule for its annual calendar for 2025, outlining the dates for various recruitment examinations. The commission has also provided details on the dates for notifications, commencement, and duration of these examinations. The Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination will be held on February 9, and the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination will be held on May 25. The Civil Services (Preliminary) examination will be held on May 25.
UPSC RT/Examination
- Exam begins: January 11
- Duration of Exam: 2 days
Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2025
- Date of Notification: September 4, 2024
- Last Date of Application: September 24, 2024
- Exam: February 9, 2025
- Duration of Exam: 1 day
Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025
- Date of Notification: September 18, 2024
- Last Date of Application: October 8, 2024
- Exam: February 9, 2025
- Duration of Exam: 1 day
CBI (DSP) LDCE, 2025
- Date of Notification: January 1, 2025
- Last Date of Application: January 14, 2025
- Exam begins: March 8, 2025
- Duration of Exam: 2 days
CISF AC (EXE) LDCE, 2025
- Date of Notification: December 4, 2024
- Last Date of Application: December 24, 2024
- Exam begins: March 9, 2025
- Duration of Exam: 1 day
NDA & NA I Examination, 2025
- Date of Notification: December 11, 2024
- Last Date of Application: December 31, 2024
- Exam begins: April 13, 2025
- Duration of Exam: 1 day
CDS I Examination, 2025
- Date of Notification: December 11, 2024
- Last Date of Application: December 31, 2024
- Exam begins: April 13, 2025
- Duration of Exam: 1 day
Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025
- Date of Notification: January 22, 2025
- Last Date of Application: February 11, 2025
- Exam begins: May 25, 2025
- Duration of Exam: 1 day
Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2025 (through CS(P) Examination 2025)
- Date of Notification: January 22, 2025
- Last Date of Application: February 11, 2025
- Exam begins: May 25, 2025
- Duration of Exam: 1 day
Reserved for UPSC RT/Examination
- Exam Date: June 14, 2025
- Duration of Exam: 2 days
IES/ISS Examination, 2025
- Date of Notification: February 12, 2025
- Last Date of Application: March 4, 2025
- Exam begins: June 20, 2025
- Duration of Exam: 3 days
Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2025
- Exam: June 21, 2025
- Duration of Exam: 2 days
Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2025
Exam: June 22, 2025
Duration of Exam: 1 day
Reserved for UPSC RT/Examination
- Exam: July 5, 2025
- Duration of Exam: 2 days
Combined Medical Services Examination, 2025
- Date of Notification: February 19, 2025
- Last Date of Application: March 11, 2025
- Exam begins: July 20, 2025
- Duration of Exam: 1 day
Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2025
- Date of Notification: March 5, 2025
- Last Date of Application: March 25, 2025
- Exam begins: August 3, 2025
- Duration of Exam: 1 day
Reserved for UPSC RT/Examination
- Exam: August 9, 2025
- Duration of Exam: 2 days
Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025
- Exam: August 22, 2025
- Duration of Exam: 5 days
NDA & NA II Examination, 2025
- Date of Notification: May 28, 2025
- Last Date of Application: June 17, 2025
- Exam begins: September 14, 2025
- Duration of Exam: 1 day
CDS II Examination, 2025
- Date of Notification: May 28, 2025
- Last Date of Application: June 17, 2025
- Exam begins: September 14, 2025
- Duration of Exam: 1 day
Reserved for UPSC RT/Examination
- Exam: October 4, 2025
- Duration of Exam: 2 days
Reserved for UPSC RT/Examination
- Exam: November 1, 2025
- Duration of Exam: 2 days
Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2025
- Exam: November 16, 2025
- Duration of Exam: 7 days
S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE, 2025
- Date of Notification: September 17, 2025
- Last Date of Application: October 7, 2025
- Exam: December 13, 2025
- Duration of Exam: 2 days
Reserved for UPSC RT/Examination
- Exam: December 20, 2025
- Duration of Exam: 2 days
The UPSC Civil Services (Mains) Examination 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on September 20 and will last for five days. Candidates who pass the written test will proceed to the personality test (interview round).