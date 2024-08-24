Advertisement

UPSC 2025 Exam Dates Revised, Complete List Here

UPSC Revised Annual Calendar 2025: The Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination will be held on February 9, and the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination will be held on May 25.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
UPSC 2025 Exam Dates Revised, Complete List Here
UPSC Revised Annual Calendar 2025: The Civil Services (Preliminary) examination will be held on May 25.

UPSC Revised Annual Calendar 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the revised schedule for its annual calendar for 2025, outlining the dates for various recruitment examinations. The commission has also provided details on the dates for notifications, commencement, and duration of these examinations. The Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination will be held on February 9, and the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination will be held on May 25.  The Civil Services (Preliminary) examination will be held on May 25.

UPSC RT/Examination

  • Exam begins: January 11
  • Duration of Exam: 2 days

Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2025

  • Date of Notification: September 4, 2024
  • Last Date of Application: September 24, 2024
  • Exam: February 9, 2025
  • Duration of Exam: 1 day

Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025

  • Date of Notification: September 18, 2024
  • Last Date of Application: October 8, 2024
  • Exam: February 9, 2025
  • Duration of Exam: 1 day

CBI (DSP) LDCE, 2025

  • Date of Notification: January 1, 2025
  • Last Date of Application: January 14, 2025
  • Exam begins: March 8, 2025
  • Duration of Exam: 2 days

CISF AC (EXE) LDCE, 2025

  • Date of Notification: December 4, 2024
  • Last Date of Application: December 24, 2024
  • Exam begins: March 9, 2025
  • Duration of Exam: 1 day

NDA & NA I Examination, 2025

  • Date of Notification: December 11, 2024
  • Last Date of Application: December 31, 2024
  • Exam begins: April 13, 2025
  • Duration of Exam: 1 day

CDS I Examination, 2025

  • Date of Notification: December 11, 2024
  • Last Date of Application: December 31, 2024
  • Exam begins: April 13, 2025
  • Duration of Exam: 1 day

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025

  • Date of Notification: January 22, 2025
  • Last Date of Application: February 11, 2025
  • Exam begins: May 25, 2025
  • Duration of Exam: 1 day

Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2025 (through CS(P) Examination 2025)

  • Date of Notification: January 22, 2025
  • Last Date of Application: February 11, 2025
  • Exam begins: May 25, 2025
  • Duration of Exam: 1 day

Reserved for UPSC RT/Examination

  • Exam Date: June 14, 2025
  • Duration of Exam: 2 days

IES/ISS Examination, 2025

  • Date of Notification: February 12, 2025
  • Last Date of Application: March 4, 2025
  • Exam begins: June 20, 2025
  • Duration of Exam: 3 days

Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2025

  • Exam: June 21, 2025
  • Duration of Exam: 2 days

Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2025

Exam: June 22, 2025
Duration of Exam: 1 day

Reserved for UPSC RT/Examination

  • Exam: July 5, 2025
  • Duration of Exam: 2 days

Combined Medical Services Examination, 2025

  • Date of Notification: February 19, 2025
  • Last Date of Application: March 11, 2025
  • Exam begins: July 20, 2025
  • Duration of Exam: 1 day

Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2025

  • Date of Notification: March 5, 2025
  • Last Date of Application: March 25, 2025
  • Exam begins: August 3, 2025
  • Duration of Exam: 1 day

Reserved for UPSC RT/Examination

  • Exam: August 9, 2025
  • Duration of Exam: 2 days

Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025

  • Exam: August 22, 2025
  • Duration of Exam: 5 days

NDA & NA II Examination, 2025

  • Date of Notification: May 28, 2025
  • Last Date of Application: June 17, 2025
  • Exam begins: September 14, 2025
  • Duration of Exam: 1 day

CDS II Examination, 2025

  • Date of Notification: May 28, 2025
  • Last Date of Application: June 17, 2025
  • Exam begins: September 14, 2025
  • Duration of Exam: 1 day

Reserved for UPSC RT/Examination

  • Exam: October 4, 2025
  • Duration of Exam: 2 days

Reserved for UPSC RT/Examination

  • Exam: November 1, 2025
  • Duration of Exam: 2 days

Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2025

  • Exam: November 16, 2025
  • Duration of Exam: 7 days

S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE, 2025

  • Date of Notification: September 17, 2025
  • Last Date of Application: October 7, 2025
  • Exam: December 13, 2025
  • Duration of Exam: 2 days

Reserved for UPSC RT/Examination

  • Exam: December 20, 2025
  • Duration of Exam: 2 days

The UPSC Civil Services (Mains) Examination 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on September 20 and will last for five days. Candidates who pass the written test will proceed to the personality test (interview round).

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
UPSC 2025 Exam Dates, UPSC 2025 Exam Schdeule, UPSC Revised Annual Calendar 2025
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2024: Schedule Released, Registrations Begins On August 28
UPSC 2025 Exam Dates Revised, Complete List Here
KEAM Rank List 2024: Verify Marks, NATA Score By August 8
Next Article
KEAM Rank List 2024: Verify Marks, NATA Score By August 8
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;