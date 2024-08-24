UPSC 2025 Exam Dates Revised, Complete List Here

UPSC Revised Annual Calendar 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the revised schedule for its annual calendar for 2025, outlining the dates for various recruitment examinations. The commission has also provided details on the dates for notifications, commencement, and duration of these examinations. The Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination will be held on February 9, and the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination will be held on May 25. The Civil Services (Preliminary) examination will be held on May 25.

UPSC RT/Examination

Exam begins: January 11

Duration of Exam: 2 days

Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2025

Date of Notification: September 4, 2024

Last Date of Application: September 24, 2024

Exam: February 9, 2025

Duration of Exam: 1 day

Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025

Date of Notification: September 18, 2024

Last Date of Application: October 8, 2024

Exam: February 9, 2025

Duration of Exam: 1 day

CBI (DSP) LDCE, 2025

Date of Notification: January 1, 2025

Last Date of Application: January 14, 2025

Exam begins: March 8, 2025

Duration of Exam: 2 days

CISF AC (EXE) LDCE, 2025

Date of Notification: December 4, 2024

Last Date of Application: December 24, 2024

Exam begins: March 9, 2025

Duration of Exam: 1 day

NDA & NA I Examination, 2025

Date of Notification: December 11, 2024

Last Date of Application: December 31, 2024

Exam begins: April 13, 2025

Duration of Exam: 1 day

CDS I Examination, 2025

Date of Notification: December 11, 2024

Last Date of Application: December 31, 2024

Exam begins: April 13, 2025

Duration of Exam: 1 day

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025

Date of Notification: January 22, 2025

Last Date of Application: February 11, 2025

Exam begins: May 25, 2025

Duration of Exam: 1 day

Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2025 (through CS(P) Examination 2025)

Date of Notification: January 22, 2025

Last Date of Application: February 11, 2025

Exam begins: May 25, 2025

Duration of Exam: 1 day

Reserved for UPSC RT/Examination

Exam Date: June 14, 2025

Duration of Exam: 2 days

IES/ISS Examination, 2025

Date of Notification: February 12, 2025

Last Date of Application: March 4, 2025

Exam begins: June 20, 2025

Duration of Exam: 3 days

Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2025

Exam: June 21, 2025

Duration of Exam: 2 days

Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2025

Exam: June 22, 2025

Duration of Exam: 1 day

Reserved for UPSC RT/Examination

Exam: July 5, 2025

Duration of Exam: 2 days

Combined Medical Services Examination, 2025

Date of Notification: February 19, 2025

Last Date of Application: March 11, 2025

Exam begins: July 20, 2025

Duration of Exam: 1 day

Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2025

Date of Notification: March 5, 2025

Last Date of Application: March 25, 2025

Exam begins: August 3, 2025

Duration of Exam: 1 day

Reserved for UPSC RT/Examination

Exam: August 9, 2025

Duration of Exam: 2 days

Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025

Exam: August 22, 2025

Duration of Exam: 5 days

NDA & NA II Examination, 2025

Date of Notification: May 28, 2025

Last Date of Application: June 17, 2025

Exam begins: September 14, 2025

Duration of Exam: 1 day

CDS II Examination, 2025

Date of Notification: May 28, 2025

Last Date of Application: June 17, 2025

Exam begins: September 14, 2025

Duration of Exam: 1 day

Reserved for UPSC RT/Examination

Exam: October 4, 2025

Duration of Exam: 2 days

Reserved for UPSC RT/Examination

Exam: November 1, 2025

Duration of Exam: 2 days

Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2025

Exam: November 16, 2025

Duration of Exam: 7 days

S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE, 2025

Date of Notification: September 17, 2025

Last Date of Application: October 7, 2025

Exam: December 13, 2025

Duration of Exam: 2 days

Reserved for UPSC RT/Examination

Exam: December 20, 2025

Duration of Exam: 2 days

The UPSC Civil Services (Mains) Examination 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on September 20 and will last for five days. Candidates who pass the written test will proceed to the personality test (interview round).