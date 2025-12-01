UPPSC Increases Provincial Civil Service 2025 Vacancies From 200 To 920

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has revised vacancies for Provincial Civil Service (PCS) 2025. Earlier, the commission opened 200 vacancies but now it has been increased to 920 across various State/Upper Subordinate Services Examinations. All new positions announced before the preliminary results will be included in the current recruitment process.

This trend (job revision) has been observed in previous years as well. For example, in PCS 2024, 220 positions were initially announced, which later increased to 947 before the preliminary results. Similarly, PCS 2018 started with over 900 positions, and the total number reached 988.

This increase in positions will benefit candidates in two ways. First, a greater number of candidates will be able to qualify for the main examination based on their preliminary scores. Second, the cutoff for the preliminary examination may be slightly lower, giving even marginal candidates a better chance of making it to the main examination.

Preliminary Exam and Result Information

The PCS 2025 preliminary exam was held on October 12, with approximately 42.50 percent of the total 626,287 registered candidates appearing. The UPPSC is expected to announce the preliminary results soon.

How to Check the UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025

Candidates should check their results as follows:

1. Visit the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

2. Find the "PCS 2025 Preliminary Examination Result" link on the homepage.

3. Click the link to open the results page.

4. Enter your registration number and date of birth.

5. Submit your details and view and download the results. It is helpful to take a printout for future reference.

6. Previous Year Trends and Implications