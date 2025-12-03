UPPRPB Launches Sahayak Parichalak Vacancies, Apply Before The Deadline

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is inviting applications for Sahayak Parichalak (assistant operator) vacancies. Candidates can visit the official website of the UPPRPB to apply for the posts.

The board announced a total of 44 vacancies, including 20 for Unserved, 4 for Economic Weaker Section, 11 for Other Backward Class (non-creamy layer) and 9 for Scheduled Caste.

Application and payment timeline:

Online application starts on December 3, 2025

Close on January 1, 2026

The payment submission fee is the same as the application

One-time registration is compulsory before proceeding with the application. The application fee for UR, EWS, and OBC is Rs 500 and for SC/ST, Rs 400. Candidates can pay the fee using online payment mode only.

The selection process will include a written exam, a physical standard test, and a physical efficiency test. Later, successful candidates will undergo document verification.

Also Read | UPPRPB Announces Examination Dates For Sub Inspector Recruitment 2025

Steps to apply:

Visit the official website of UPPRPB.

Fill out the online educational qualification.

Upload required documents.

Pay the application fee and download the form for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website for updates and changes in recruitment dates.