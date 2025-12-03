UPPRPB Announces Examination Dates For Sub Inspector Recruitment 2025

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) on Wednesday announced the examination date for the Sub-inspector recruitment 2025 examination.

The written examination will be conducted on March 14 and 15, 2026. The board said that candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPPRPB to get updates about the important notifications. All the details regarding recruitment will be provided on the official website only.

The official notification for the 4543 SIs (male and female) and the male platoon commander was released on August 8, 2025.

Age Criteria:

The minimum age is 21 and the maximum is 28 as of July 1, 2025. The age relaxation will be given to other categories as per UPPRPB recruitment rules. The selection process required a written Physical Standard Test (PST), a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and document verification.

Physical standards for male and female candidates:

Male Candidates:

Height (Minimum):

UR/OBC/SC: 168 cm

168 cm ST: 160 cm

Chest Measurement (Unexpanded-Expanded):

UR/OBC/SC: 79-84 cm

79-84 cm ST: 77-82 cm

Female Candidates:

Height (Minimum):

UR/OBC/SC: 152 cm

152 cm ST: 147 cm

Weight (Minimum):

UR/OBC/SC and ST: 40 kg (both categories)

Physical efficacy test:

For male: 4.8 km race in 28 minutes

4.8 km race in 28 minutes For females: 2.4 km in 16 minutes

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for exam notification and check the website to not miss any update or changes in recruitment schedule.